Loews (L) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Loews have outperformed the industry year to date. Loews Hotels is on growth track as most properties continue to post solid operational results. CNA Financial remains focused to deliver stellar results riding on its core competency. The Boardwalk unit is poised to capitalize on rising exports of natural gas and pipeline exports to Mexico as well as high industrial demand for natural gas and liquids. Addition of Consolidated Container cemented its network of manufacturing locations in the Unites States. A sturdy balance sheet helps engage in regular buybacks, boosting bottom line. With new drilling rigs contracted through 2019 and demand for oil growing, Loews looks optimistic about its medium and long-term progress. However, soft ultra-deepwater and deepwater markets continue to weigh on Diamond Offshore results.”

L has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.66. Loews has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Loews will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,195,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,147,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Loews by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,526,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,213,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

