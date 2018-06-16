Zacks Investment Research Upgrades One Stop Systems (OSS) to “Hold”

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems traded up $0.39, hitting $4.82, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 58,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 million and a P/E ratio of 482.00. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.01% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

