Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Textron (TXT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $77.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron is known globally for its most recognizable and valuable brand names such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, E-Z-GO and Greenlee. Its geographically diverse network of aircraft, defense & intelligence, industrial and finance businesses negates any specific business risk. It has recently launched a handful of new products which will improve its position in the aerospace-defense space and consequently attract solid orders. It has a strong presence in diverse areas including business jets and other general aviation aircraft, helicopter, aircraft engines, golf carts, turf maintenance equipment and electronic test equipment. Textron’s systematic inorganic growth strategy is also well appreciated. The company also outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, the company's commercial business has been delivering weak performance of late, while its restructuring plans are pushing up its costs.”

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. Textron had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other Textron news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 33,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

