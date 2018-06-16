Zacks: Jianpu Technology (JT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,963,000. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 314.6% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,893,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

