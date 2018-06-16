Zacks: Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Given $80.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.
MTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 256,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,243. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $77.15.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.
In related news, Director Carolyn K. Pittman purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $29,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $692,701.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,045,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.