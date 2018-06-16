Zacks: Scholastic Co. (SCHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Scholastic an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,022. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,415.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $337,255.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,366,372 shares in the company, valued at $167,930,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,740 shares of company stock worth $9,491,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

