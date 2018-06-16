Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Given $7.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 90 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 335,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences traded up $0.02, hitting $1.68, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,495. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma.

