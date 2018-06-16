Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $29.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies traded down $0.54, reaching $22.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.21. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $73.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Uniform Group, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

