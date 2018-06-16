Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,419. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Viad by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Viad has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. Viad had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Viad’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

