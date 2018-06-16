Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (ETR:ZAL) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, June 8th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.95 ($56.92).

ZAL stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €47.47 ($55.20). 1,397,885 shares of the company traded hands.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

