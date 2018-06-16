Zalando (ETR:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (ETR:ZAL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

ETR:ZAL traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €47.47 ($55.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,885 shares.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

