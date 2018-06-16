Zcash Price Tops $194.14 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $194.14 or 0.02979610 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, WEX, LiteBit.eu and Sistemkoin. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $806.45 million and approximately $49.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00500421 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00236814 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00294434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00060087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00153869 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00077276 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 4,154,094 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Kraken, C2CX, Qryptos, HitBTC, Bittrex, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Lbank, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Upbit, Abucoins, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, Mercatox, Bit-Z, BigONE, Bitlish, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, GOPAX, Braziliex, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Ovis, BCEX, CoinEx, WEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, The Rock Trading, YoBit, Binance and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

