Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zendesk earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.8116805509601 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Zendesk opened at $58.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zendesk from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $566,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

