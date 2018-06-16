Zenon Wozniak Sells 29,540 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$649,880.00.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$21.07 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FM. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. CSFB upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.97.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

