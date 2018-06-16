Zephyr (CRYPTO:ZEPH) Price Tops $0.0182

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Zephyr has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zephyr has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Zephyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00244440 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Zephyr Profile

Zephyr was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,990,535 coins. The official website for Zephyr is zephyr.bitspark.io. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark.

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

