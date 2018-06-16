Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) Trading Down 65.3% Over Last Week

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Zilbercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilbercoin has a total market capitalization of $451,065.00 and approximately $4,971.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040615 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00383887 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000478 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00068264 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,184,121 coins and its circulating supply is 7,346,064 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

