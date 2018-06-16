Zilbercoin (ZBC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,362.00

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar. Zilbercoin has a total market cap of $476,467.00 and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040551 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00385224 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00067133 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,184,270 coins and its circulating supply is 7,346,181 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.de.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

