Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.92 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,794. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

In related news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.