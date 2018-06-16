Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 362.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.19% of Liberty Property Trust worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $70,421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 24,957.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 1,765,269 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 131.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,361,000 after buying an additional 733,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,345,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust opened at $44.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

