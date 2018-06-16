Zimmer Partners LP Has $15.53 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,008 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.35% of InterXion worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INXN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in InterXion during the first quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AXA purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INXN opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). InterXion had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INXN shares. TheStreet upgraded InterXion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on InterXion to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

