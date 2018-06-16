Zimmer Partners LP Has $20.17 Million Position in Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.09% of Rice Midstream Partners worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rice Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rice Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rice Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wellington Shields reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rice Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners opened at $18.34 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rice Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 59.40%. analysts predict that Rice Midstream Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rice Midstream Partners Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.