Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,080,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,606,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,036,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $9,651,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,643,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

RCUS opened at $16.02 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 66,666 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 30,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

