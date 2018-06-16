Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,305,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MANA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $54.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.