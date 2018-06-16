Zimmer Partners LP Sells 1,771,200 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after buying an additional 104,569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after buying an additional 119,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.38%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

