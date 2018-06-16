Zions Bancorp (ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $687.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.10 million to $702.57 million. Zions Bancorp posted sales of $660.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Zions Bancorp traded down $0.17, hitting $55.28, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,707,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 9,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $554,677.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $2,803,649. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

