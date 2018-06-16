ZK International Group (ZKIN) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $5.63

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZK International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $83.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

