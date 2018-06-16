Zoetis (ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Hilliard Lyons cut Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $712,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,828 shares of company stock worth $1,744,449 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis traded up $1.72, reaching $85.42, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,422,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,652. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

