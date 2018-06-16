Zogenix (ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,711. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

