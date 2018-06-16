ZPG (ZPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.80 EPS

ZPG (LON:ZPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12 ($0.16) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ZPG had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 16.18%.

ZPG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01), hitting GBX 490 ($6.52), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,144,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,196. ZPG has a 1 year low of GBX 313.60 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.90 ($5.19).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZPG to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.46) to GBX 490 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.13) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.46) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on ZPG from GBX 450 ($5.99) to GBX 460 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ZPG from GBX 360 ($4.79) to GBX 490 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.54 ($6.09).

ZPG Company Profile

ZPG Plc owns and operates home-related digital platforms in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property and Comparison segments. The company operates platforms under the Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation, money.co.uk, hometrack, and The Property Software Group brands, which helps consumers to research the market.

