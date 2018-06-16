Zumiez (ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.09 EPS.

Shares of Zumiez opened at $25.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at $102,741,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

