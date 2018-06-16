Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $655.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,741,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,869 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.