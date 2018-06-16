Zumiez (ZUMZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $213-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $25.80 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $655.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 35,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $888,957.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,144,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

