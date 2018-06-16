Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 390 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 315 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a CHF 349 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 324.81.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group opened at CHF 314.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

