$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) This Quarter

Jun 17th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.63%.

MMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Martin Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 139,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $583.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

