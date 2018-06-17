-$0.06 EPS Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $219.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 71.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 1,227,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,254. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.