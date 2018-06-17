$0.07 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of HealthStream opened at $27.46 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

In other news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $608,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $383,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 221,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

