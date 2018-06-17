$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon (INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Inovalon also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inovalon traded up $0.05, reaching $10.30, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,151. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,842.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 36,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

