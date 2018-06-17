$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco Inc (AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $305,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,240 shares of company stock worth $4,516,021. 57.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 649,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco traded up $0.05, hitting $12.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 106,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,066. The company has a market cap of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.