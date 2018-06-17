$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NiSource Inc. (NI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. NiSource reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $399,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,848.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 4,875,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,677. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

