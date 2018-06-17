$0.11 EPS Expected for Care.com Inc (CRCM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Care.com also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Care.com.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Care.com news, CTO David Krupinski sold 32,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $727,388.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,318 shares of company stock worth $2,812,961 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Care.com traded down $0.15, reaching $21.93, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 218,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,560. Care.com has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.65 million, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.