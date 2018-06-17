-$0.13 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of ONCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 309,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,579. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth about $126,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 97.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

