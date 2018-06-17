$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Photronics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 302,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,697. The company has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.80.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,370 shares of company stock valued at $169,598. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 267,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 524,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 548,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 135,416 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

