-$0.15 EPS Expected for Insys Therapeutics (INSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Insys Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Cann reissued an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

In related news, Director Brian Tambi sold 166,504 shares of Insys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,067,290.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics traded down $0.21, hitting $6.86, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 488,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,237. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.02. Insys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

