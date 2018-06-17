-$0.15 EPS Expected for RigNet Inc (RNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RigNet’s earnings. RigNet posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RigNet will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RigNet.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter.

RNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of RigNet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,548.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNET. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RigNet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RigNet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RigNet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,513. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RigNet has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

