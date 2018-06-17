$0.15 EPS Expected for TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TIM Participacoes.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TIM Participacoes in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 119,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIM Participacoes traded up $0.59, reaching $18.49, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,542,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,794. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

