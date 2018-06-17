$0.17 EPS Expected for General Electric (GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. General Electric posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

General Electric traded up $0.15, reaching $13.93, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 50,244,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,865,832. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

