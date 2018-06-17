-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dexcom (DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Dexcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Dexcom reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dexcom will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dexcom.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Dexcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dexcom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Shares of Dexcom opened at $92.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 0.01. Dexcom has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $93.55.

In other news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $655,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,863.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $163,358.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,975. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

