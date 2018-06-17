$0.22 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum opened at $11.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.