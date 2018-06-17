-$0.29 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,000. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,006,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 2,844,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,408. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.14.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.