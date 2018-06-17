$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.52%. Exponent’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $2,570,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $48,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 519,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $52.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

